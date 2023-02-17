HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Up 7.1% in January

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:HUBS traded up $42.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.65. 2,552,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.08. HubSpot has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $546.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer cut HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.59.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.