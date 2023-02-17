HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Up 7.1% in January

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity at HubSpot
In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of HubSpot
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Stock Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer cut HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.59.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
