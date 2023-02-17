Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,033 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.10.

Shares of HII opened at $218.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

