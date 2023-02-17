Hxro Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Hxro has a market capitalization of $55.22 million and $29,005.14 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hxro has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Hxro alerts:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

