ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. ICON has a market capitalization of $234.15 million and $15.38 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 947,210,823 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 947,161,155.7834684 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23280629 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $16,957,991.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

