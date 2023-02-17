IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,700 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 960,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.00. 777,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.37.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.25.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.