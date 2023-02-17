IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 76,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IESC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

IES Stock Performance

IES stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.54. 48,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $858.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.30. IES has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

In other news, Director David B. Gendell purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.76 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David B. Gendell bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.76 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IES by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

