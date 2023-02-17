Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Up 5.2%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. 30,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 213,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
Immatics Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.49.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Immatics had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immatics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.