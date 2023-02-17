Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Up 5.2%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. 30,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 213,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Immatics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Immatics had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immatics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

About Immatics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 230.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

