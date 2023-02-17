ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Shares Down 6.1%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 59,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 30,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $96.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies ( NASDAQ:IPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 126.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.89%. On average, analysts predict that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 967,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.