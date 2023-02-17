IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 118,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

IN8bio Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INAB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IN8bio by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 58,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IN8bio by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About IN8bio

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

