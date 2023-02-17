Incline Global Management LLC Has $19.17 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Incline Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 5.4% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.5 %

MA traded down $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.55.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

