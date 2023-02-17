Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INDB. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of INDB stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.09. 151,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,387. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after buying an additional 688,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

