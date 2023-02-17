Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX) Shares Acquired by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) by 3,767.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130,236 shares during the period. Inflection Point Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.8% of HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 194,354 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,047,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $9,820,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in a report on Tuesday.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Performance

Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IPAX traded up $32.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. 3,516,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,434. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.