ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.18% of Black Stone Minerals worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

BSM stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 101.06%.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,372,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,070,450.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Further Reading

