ING Groep NV Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,819 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in S&P Global by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after buying an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after buying an additional 594,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $357.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.94. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,556. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

