ING Groep NV Has $10.26 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 93,368 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.95. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

