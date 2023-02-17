ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,321 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $453.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The firm has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.56, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

