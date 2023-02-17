ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 684,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 268,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

