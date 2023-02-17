ING Groep NV Sells 14,737 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,737 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.74.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NSC opened at $230.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.33 and a 200 day moving average of $241.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

