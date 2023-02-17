ING Groep NV Sells 23,511 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,511 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $241.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.81 and its 200 day moving average is $244.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.