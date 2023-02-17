ING Groep NV Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD stock opened at $231.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

