Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Short Interest Update

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Inseego Price Performance

Inseego stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,343. Inseego has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Institutional Trading of Inseego

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,403,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,003,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 658,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,325,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,093 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

