Insider Buying: PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO Acquires $16,745.00 in Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $16,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,125.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PhenixFIN Stock Performance

Shares of PhenixFIN stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.26. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 million. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN

About PhenixFIN

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PhenixFIN by 243.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PhenixFIN by 19.4% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 91,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

