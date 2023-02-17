Insider Buying: RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Buys $11,850.00 in Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) CEO Paul W. Nester bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $11,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,170.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RGCO opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. RGC Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 34.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. Analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RGC Resources by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

