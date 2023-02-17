Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CAO Sells 2,117 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $32,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,214,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,198. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

