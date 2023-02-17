Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $2,671,600.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.73. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 460.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 935,484 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

