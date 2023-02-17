Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $1,651,650.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, February 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 255.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

