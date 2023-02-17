Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $1,651,650.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00.
- On Friday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00.
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 255.45 and a beta of 0.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.