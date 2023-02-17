Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) COO Sells 3,205 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance
NYSE CRL traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.76. The stock had a trading volume of 619,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,542. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $308.15. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.