Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) COO Sells 3,205 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE CRL traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.76. The stock had a trading volume of 619,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,542. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $308.15. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

