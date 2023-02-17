Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Commvault Systems stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.82, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.
