Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Sells $631,650.00 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $123.05 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

About Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

