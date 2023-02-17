Insider Selling: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Sells $66,530.35 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director George Barr sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $66,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,363.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George Barr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, George Barr sold 11,000 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $271,150.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, George Barr sold 1,000 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $198,880.00.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

BUSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First Busey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

