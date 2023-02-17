Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,950 shares in the company, valued at $21,759,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of IRMD opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.04 million, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.92.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $3,848,000. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 725,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 67,454 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Stories

