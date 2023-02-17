Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,950 shares in the company, valued at $21,759,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IRadimed Stock Performance
Shares of IRMD opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.04 million, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.92.
IRadimed Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRadimed (IRMD)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.