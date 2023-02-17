Insider Selling: M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CFO Sells $1,020,540.00 in Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 17,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,020,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $58.23 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $64.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

