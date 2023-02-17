Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Sells 5,765 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.56. 370,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,966. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.31.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

