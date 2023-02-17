Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells 1,497 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Deming Xiao sold 2,129 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,080.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $323,094.24.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00.

Shares of MPWR traded down $10.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $502.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,544. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

