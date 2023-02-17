Insider Selling: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) EVP Sells $89,889.37 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) EVP Philip E. Fague sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $89,889.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.58 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORRF shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 17.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.