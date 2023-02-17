Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $111,002.58 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $111,002.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PriceSmart Stock Performance
NASDAQ PSMT opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $88.30.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.
PriceSmart Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Institutional Trading of PriceSmart
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 251.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.
