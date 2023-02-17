Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $2,996,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,111.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Prometheus Biosciences stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.31. 632,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,984. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $125.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.11 and a beta of -0.52.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on RXDX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.10.

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.