Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $2,996,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,111.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Prometheus Biosciences stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.31. 632,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,984. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $125.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.11 and a beta of -0.52.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
