Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CFO Sells 13,220 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. 1,890,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,599. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 161.55, a PEG ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Sonos had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SONO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sonos by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

