Insider Selling: The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Sells $23,760.00 in Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 4,800 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $23,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,173.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,100 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $5,467.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 12,600 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $63,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 300 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 2,457 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $14,742.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,182 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $67,092.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 3,110 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $20,463.80.

On Thursday, January 12th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $65,200.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,746 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $11,383.92.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 171 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,128.60.

On Friday, December 23rd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,180 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $7,811.60.

Real Good Food Trading Down 1.2 %

RGF stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.32). Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 275.19% and a negative net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Real Good Food by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Real Good Food by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Real Good Food

(Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

