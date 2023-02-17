Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Sells 3,807 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $77,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,799,235.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $52.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

