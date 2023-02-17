Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Acquires 22,026 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 22,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $2,789,152.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,443,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,740,807.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 16th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 38,237 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $129.03 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $129.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.72.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $760,651,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

