Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 10,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Insmed to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

Insider Activity at Insmed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $875,661. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,928,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 390.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 784,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 624,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

