Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.76. The company had a trading volume of 263,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.61. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $118.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

