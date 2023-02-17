Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,836 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 92.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim raised their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.79.

NYSE:IQV opened at $224.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $254.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.67.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

