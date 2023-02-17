Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,405 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $157.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Sempra

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.