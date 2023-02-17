Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $557.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35. The firm has a market cap of $218.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

