Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 167,083 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167,083 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Textron worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXT opened at $74.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

