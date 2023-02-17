Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 226,603 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 226,603 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $42.57 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

