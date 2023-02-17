Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IFP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded Interfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$23.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$19.75 and a 12 month high of C$42.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.73.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

