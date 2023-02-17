International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.60. 549,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

